FY2020 EPS Estimates for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Insurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Insurance’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $419.56 million, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $255.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.58 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,871 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,562 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 91,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $95,711.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,502,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,608.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.