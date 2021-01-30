FY2021 Earnings Estimate for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issued By DA Davidson

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,974 shares of company stock worth $1,154,396 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

