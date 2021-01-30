FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brainsway in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26).

Get Brainsway alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

BWAY opened at $7.95 on Friday. Brainsway has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.02 million, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.