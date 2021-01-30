FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.50.

TSE FTS opened at C$51.72 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$41.52 and a 12 month high of C$59.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of C$24.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.50.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.13 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 15th. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

