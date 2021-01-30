FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hess Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hess in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.19).

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HES. Argus downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Shares of HES opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hess by 2.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 3.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hess by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

