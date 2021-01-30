FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.65). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.08 million.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE:AUP opened at C$21.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.15. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.38 and a 1 year high of C$27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 17.23 and a quick ratio of 16.46.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

