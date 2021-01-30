FY2021 EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.78. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.04. The company has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.