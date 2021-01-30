FY2021 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software giant will earn $7.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.56.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.66.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $231.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

