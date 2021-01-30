FY2021 EPS Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for People’s United Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

