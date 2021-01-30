FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Docebo Inc. Issued By Cormark (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Docebo in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.16.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85. Docebo has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

