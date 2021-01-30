FY2022 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Boosted by Truist Securiti

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17).

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

CRWD opened at $215.80 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $238.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,216,223 shares of company stock worth $226,035,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

