Fyooz Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Million (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Fyooz token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $55,029.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00131707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00266389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065613 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,462.29 or 0.90099356 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,243,391 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io.

Buying and Selling Fyooz

Fyooz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

