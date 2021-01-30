Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Up to $11.16

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $12.69. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 6,432 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gatos Silver stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

