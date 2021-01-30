GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, an increase of 468.1% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,314,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GBT Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,180,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,767,738. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03. GBT Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies comprising wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It offers intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh network services.

