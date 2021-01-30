genedrive plc (GDR.L) (LON:GDR) Shares Gap Up to $56.00

genedrive plc (GDR.L) (LON:GDR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.00, but opened at $77.50. genedrive plc (GDR.L) shares last traded at $77.95, with a volume of 6,730,382 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £42.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.62.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

