Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $266.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Generac has established a new business organization, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. Variations in the energy landscape, aging power infrastructure and deployment of superfast 5G technology are likely to spur secular growth opportunities. Its diversified distribution channel ensures that the products reach a broad global customer base. Its products are well suited to bolster its transition from a business model dealing in traditional fossil fuel to clean environmental-friendly natural gas, thus unlocking new business opportunities. However, it faces stiff competition from large diversified industrial companies. High research & development expenses hurt its margins. Moreover, soft demand from commercial and industrial consumers due to the COVID-19 turmoil erode Generac’s growth potential.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.92.

Generac stock opened at $246.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $287.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Generac by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

