General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $13.00 at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

GE opened at $10.68 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

