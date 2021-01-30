General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $58.10 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

