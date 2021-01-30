Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.41. 188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $413.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.15. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $159.45 and a 12 month high of $456.83.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $270.67 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 51.02%.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

