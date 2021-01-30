GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $990.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $757,171.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,508.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $469,643.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,715 shares of company stock worth $4,385,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,759,000 after purchasing an additional 843,993 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $650,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $866,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

