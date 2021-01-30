George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RSKIA remained flat at $$10.75 during midday trading on Friday. George Risk Industries has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

