German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Shares of GABC stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 219,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

