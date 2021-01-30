GET Protocol Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001172 BTC on exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $59,804.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GET Protocol

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

