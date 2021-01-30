Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Giant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market capitalization of $99,175.79 and $9,133.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Giant Token Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,984,338 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

