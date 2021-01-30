Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s (GJNSY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GJNSY opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

