Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Shares of GBCI traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. 452,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $51.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

