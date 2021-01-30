Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

GBCI traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,019. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

