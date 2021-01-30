GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,732.38 ($22.63).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.73) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,377.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,446.64. The company has a market capitalization of £68.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13).

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders purchased a total of 36,627 shares of company stock worth $50,399,841 over the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

