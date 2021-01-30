Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GLBZ stock remained flat at $$11.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $11.77.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

