Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

GLNCY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 430,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. Glencore has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.81.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

