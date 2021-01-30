GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 12,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of GLGLF opened at $0.15 on Friday. GLG Life Tech has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

