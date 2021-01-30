Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,879.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after buying an additional 650,183 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 699.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366,243 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,199,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,345,000 after purchasing an additional 331,541 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,618,000 after purchasing an additional 323,560 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $176.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist cut their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.37.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

