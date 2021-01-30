Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 698.9% from the December 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. 660,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,873. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $210.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

