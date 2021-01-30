Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.0% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 5.56% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAS remained flat at $$14.80 on Friday. 598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $16.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.