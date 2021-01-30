Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Piper Sandler

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GMED. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.87.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

