Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Santander cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

NYSE:GOL opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 440,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 316,193 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,386 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

