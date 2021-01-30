Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $75.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

