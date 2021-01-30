Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP) Shares Gap Down to $7.60

Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.30. Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 353,398 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £12.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

About Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

