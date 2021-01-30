Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Shares of Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.25. Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) Company Profile (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is the Plateau North and Plateau South areas, which includes approximately 3,167 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 662 square kilometers in Yukon Territory, Canada.

