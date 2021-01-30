Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 309 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 309 ($4.04).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 25,000 shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £76,750 ($100,274.37).

LON GRI opened at GBX 266.80 ($3.49) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. Grainger plc has a 1-year low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.83. Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Grainger plc (GRI.L) Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

