Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) Shares Up 11.3%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price shot up 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.69. 1,001,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,176,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTE. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$271.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

