Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €24.80 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €24.80 ($29.18) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s previous close.

GYC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.44 ($27.57).

FRA:GYC opened at €20.52 ($24.14) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.65. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

