Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.56

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.56 and traded as low as $75.69. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $75.87, with a volume of 205,068 shares changing hands.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$77.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$76.59. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

