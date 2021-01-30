GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)’s share price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 73,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 74,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.31% of GraniteShares Platinum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Platinum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Platinum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.