Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GPK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,587. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after buying an additional 1,715,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,603 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $14,293,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,910,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 537,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

