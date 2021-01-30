Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.69

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.69 and traded as high as $43.17. Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) shares last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 332,354 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,854.35.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.86) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post 0.2290375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 35,000 shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$95,000. Also, Director Michael James Young sold 1,333 shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.94, for a total value of C$50,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,636.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,138.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

