Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. 6,239,466 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 2,485,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPL. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $286.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Great Panther Mining had a positive return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,002,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,066 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.