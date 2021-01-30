Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

