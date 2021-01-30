Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GFF. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. Griffon has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Griffon news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth $8,079,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 385,002 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth about $7,146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,333,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 362,009 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth about $5,862,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.