Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

GRFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. Grifols has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Grifols by 9,180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

